Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Ms Lucy Winskell OBE DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Tyne and Wear on the retirement of Mrs Susan Winfield CVO OBE on 18 May 2022.

Background

Lucy Winskell is a lawyer who has branched out into most areas of north-eastern life. She is currently Chair of the North-East Local Enterprise Partnership; Pro Vice-Chancellor of Northumbria University; Chair of Live Theatre, Newcastle-upon-Tyne; and Trustee of the Tyne and Wear / Northumberland Community Foundation. She previously served as Chair of the North-East Industrial Development Board, NED of Government Office North-East, and Council Member of the Arts and Humanities Research Council. She served as High Sheriff in 2015-16, was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to the north-east economy and to higher education, and was given the IoD Prize in 2016 for outstanding contribution to business in the north-east and Yorkshire.

Ms Winskell lives in Gosforth with her husband, John Molloy.