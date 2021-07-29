Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Kirkcudbright: 29 July 2021

The Queen is pleased to appoint Matthew Murray Kennedy St Clair, The Lord Sinclair, as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for The Stewartry of Kirkcudbright in succession to the late Mrs Elizabeth (Patsy) Gilroy.

Background

Lord Sinclair was educated at Glenalmond College, Perthshire and later graduated with a lower second class Diploma in Land and Estate Management from the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester. After graduation, he worked with Smiths Gore in Edinburgh and qualified as a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 1994.

Lord Sinclair is now the Founder and Director of Saint Property Limited and owner of Knocknalling Farms, a farming and forestry enterprise in Kirkcudbrightshire. He has also recently been appointed Governor of Cargilfield School in Edinburgh. He was previously Chair of the Scottish Land and Estates, South West Region and Chairman of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Auction.

He was appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Kirkcudbright in 2016.