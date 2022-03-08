Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for the Western Isles: 8 March 2022

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mr Iain Macaulay DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the Western Isles in succession to Mr Donald Martin, who retires on 21st March.

Background

Iain Macaulay was educated in North Uist until the age of 14 when he left the island to continue education at the Inverness Royal Academy. He attended the Robert Gordon Institute of Technology, now Robert Gordon University, and graduated in 1981 with a Certificate of Qualification in Social Work (CQSW). After graduating, he became a Social Worker in Strathclyde. He worked his way up the career ladder and served as the Area Social Work Manager for Uist and Barra; Acting Assistant Director of Operations; and Deputy Director of Social Work for the Western Isles. He retired in 2016 as Director of Social and Community Services for the Western Isles.

He was appointed Deputy Lieutenant in 2003 and during his tenure has represented the Lieutenancy at annual Armistice Services, assessed The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service nominations, arranged British Empire Medal and Centenarian presentations, and attended local Armed Service events. In a voluntary capacity, he is Vice-Chair of the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative and Chair of Comunn na Gaidhlig, a community-focused organisation operating across Scotland to promote the use of the Gaelic language amongst children and young people. He is also a Trustee of Neuro Hebrides, supporting neurological patients and their carers.