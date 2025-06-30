Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale: 30 June 2025

The King has been pleased to appoint Mr John Jeffrey JP, DL as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale, to succeed Richard Scott, The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry KT, KBE, CVO, DL, FSA, FRSE following his retirement on 4th July 2025.

Background

Mr Jeffrey was educated at Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh and then at Newcastle University where he graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Agriculture. He is a fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society, a Justice of the Peace, and Deputy Lieutenant of the County of Roxburghshire. Mr Jeffrey runs his own farm estates business and has played Rugby nationally and internationally including on the Scotland Men’s national team and for the British Lions. John was a founding member and Vice-Chair of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which works to find a cure for MND. He has held a number of Board and Governance roles including the Moredun Foundation for Animal Health & Welfare, Border Union Agricultural Society and the British Lions Trust. John is also the former Chairman of Scottish Rugby and vice-chair of World Rugby.