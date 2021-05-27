Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant for Inverness: 27 May 2021

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mr James Robert Edwards Wotherspoon as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Inverness to succeed Donald Cameron of Lochiel CVO, who is due to retire on 2nd of August.

Background

Mr Wotherspoon was educated in Inverness and Edinburgh. He later attended Aberdeen University where he studied law. After graduation, he became a legal apprentice in Edinburgh.

Mr Wotherspoon is currently senior Partner of Macandrew & Jenkins WS, a family legal firm based in Inverness.

He has been Clerk to the Inverness Lieutenancy since 2002 and a Deputy Lieutenant since 2009. He has assisted with Lieutenancy matters during that time, including involvement with the various Royal Households.