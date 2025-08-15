Appointment of Jade Leung as the Prime Minister’s AI adviser

Jade Leung, the Chief Technology Officer of the AI Security Institute, has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s new AI adviser.

As part of the role, she will work to position the UK as the leading nation to help unlock the benefits and prepare for the impacts of transformative AI, working closely with the Prime Minister to harness the technology as it delivers the strong foundations and economic growth which are central to the government’s Plan for Change.

Jade Leung will report directly to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology in her role, splitting her time between both Number 10 and the AI Security Institute.