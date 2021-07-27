Appointment of First Church Estates Commissioner: 27 July 2021

The Queen has approved that Mr Alan Nigel Smith be appointed First Church Estates Commissioner in succession to Ms Loretta Minghella, OBE, effective from 1st October 2021.

Background

Alan’s career spans 35 years in risk management, finance, investment banking and advisory roles at HSBC and KPMG. From 2011 to 2020, Alan was Global Head of Risk Strategy and Chief of Staff to HSBC’s Group Chief Risk Officer. Alan is currently Senior Advisor - ESG Risk and Inclusion at HSBC where he helps shape their global management approach to climate risk. He is a member of HSBC’s ESG Steering Committee and its Climate Business Council, which is responsible for shaping the bank’s sustainability strategy.

Alan is the Chair of the Systemic Resilience Forum of the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment and also a Trustee of the Global Association of Risk Professionals. He is a Member of the Advisory Board at the Centre for Risk Studies at the Judge Business School, Cambridge University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has an MBA in Finance from Cass Business School, City University of London and BSc in Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica.

Alan and his family live in London where he is an assistant warden at his local Anglican church. He is passionate about environmental and social responsibility investment to produce strong financial returns in support of building flourishing and resilient communities. In his spare time, he coaches at his local cricket club and is an Official Adviser to the ACE Programme, a national charity seeking to increase cricket participation in underserved communities. Alan observes that his passion for cricket, in particular Test Cricket, “reminds me there is an eternity”.