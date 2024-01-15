Appointment of Dean of Wells: 15 January 2024

The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Toby Wright, Team Rector of Witney and Honorary Canon of Christ Church, Oxford, to be appointed as Dean of Wells, in succession to The Very Reverend Dr John Davies following his resignation.

Toby was educated at New College, Oxford, and trained for ministry at the College of the Resurrection, Mirfield. He served his title at St Peter with St Mary, Petersfield, in the Diocese of Portsmouth and in 2002 he was ordained priest.

From 2004, Toby served as Priest in Charge at St John Chrysostom with St Andrew, Peckham, in the Diocese of Southwark, and in 2006 he was appointed Vicar, also serving as Area Dean of Camberwell.

In 2009, Toby took up his current role as Team Rector of the Benefice of Witney, in the Diocese of Oxford, serving as Area Dean of Witney from 2013 to 2019. From 2020-2023 Toby was on secondment to the Dorchester Episcopal Area Team and during part of this time served as Acting Associate Archdeacon. In addition, Toby is Warden of the Sisters of the Community of Saint Mary the Virgin, Wantage.