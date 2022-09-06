Appointment of Dean of Norwich: 6 September 2022

The Queen has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Dr Andrew Jonathan Braddock, Interim Dean of Gloucester, to be appointed Dean of Norwich, in succession to The Very Reverend Jane Hedges following her retirement.

Background

Andrew was educated at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, and trained for ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge. He served his title in the parishes of Ranworth with Panxworth, Woodbastwick, South Walsham and Upton, in the Diocese of Norwich and was ordained priest in 1999.

In 2001, Andrew was appointed Rector of Cringleford and Colney, also in the Diocese of Norwich, taking up the additional role of Rural Dean of Humbleyard in 2004. In 2008, Andrew was appointed Diocesan Missioner in the Diocese of Gloucester and in 2013, he became Canon Missioner of Gloucester Cathedral and Diocesan Director of Mission and Ministry.

Andrew was commissioned as Interim Dean of Gloucester in April 2022.