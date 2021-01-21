Appointment of Church Commissioner: 21 January 2021
The Queen has approved that Mr Nigel Timmins be appointed a Church Commissioner, in succession to Lord Best, for three years effective from 3 April 2021.
The Queen has approved that Mr Nigel Timmins be appointed a Church Commissioner, in succession to Lord Best, for three years effective from 3 April 2021.
Background
Nigel Timmins is currently the Humanitarian Director of Oxfam International, having previously worked for Christian Aid and Tearfund. With a strong Christian faith, Nigel Timmins has considerable experience in grant-making and impact assessment.