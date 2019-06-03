Press release
Appointment of a residentiary canon at Worcester Cathedral
The Queen has approved that The Reverend Stephen Michael Edwards, BSc, MA, DPT, at present Team Rector at Wythenshawe and Area Dean of Withington in the Diocese of Manchester be appointed to the Canonry in the Cathedral Church of Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary, Worcester, in the county of Worcester and in the Diocese of Worcester.
