Appointment of a new Lady Justice of Appeal: 02 November 2022

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of Mrs Justice Falk as a Lady Justice of Appeal in the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal is the Senior Court of Appeal in England and Wales. The Court consists of Senior judges including The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Master of the Rolls, and the Heads of Division of the High Court, alongside Lord or Lady Justices of Appeal.

The appointment of Lord and Lady Justices of the Court of Appeal are made by His Majesty The King on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Lord Chancellor following the recommendation of an independent selection panel.

The selection panel was chaired by Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon. Panel members include Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Master of the Rolls; Lord Kakkar, the Chairman of the Judicial Appointments Commission; and lay Judicial Appointments Commissioners, Ms Sue Hoyle OBE and Ms Jane Furniss CBE.

Biography

Mrs Justice Falk qualified as a solicitor in 1986 and went on to become a partner at a city law firm. In 2015 she was appointed as a fee-paid deputy judge of the Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber). From then until her appointment to the High Court she sat regularly in the First-tier Tax Tribunal and Upper Tribunal. She was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2018, assigned to the Chancery Division. She was a Judicial Commissioner of the Judicial Appointments Commission from 2019 to 2022.