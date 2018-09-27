Appointment of a Civil Procedure Rule Committee Barrister member

The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice has appointed Dr Anja Lansbergen-Mills as a barrister member of the committee from 12 October 2018 for 3 years.

The Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) is a non-departmental public body which makes rules of court, for the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court and the County Court. CPRC is chaired by the Master of the Rolls and comprises 16 members – 8 judicial (of which 6 are appointed by the Lord Chief Justice) and 8 non-judicial (appointed by the Lord Chancellor in consultation with the Master of the Rolls).

Biography

Dr Lansbergen-Mills practices in commercial and chancery work and is a tenant at Exchange Chambers. She is a committee member of both the Northern Chancery Bar Association and the Northern Circuit Commercial Bar Association. Dr Lansbergen-Mills works to promote social mobility and diversity at the Bar, to which end she has participated in a ‘Law Futures Day’ organised by the Social Mobility Foundation and in the ‘Pathways to Law’ initiative developed by the College of Law and the Sutton Trust (delivered by Eversheds Sutherland as ‘Eversheds Unlocked’). She is helping to organise the Chancery Bar Association’s forthcoming ‘Women at the Chancery Bar’ conference and has spoken as a panellist in a discussion of the experience of women in the legal sector. Before she was called to the Bar Dr Lansbergen-Mills completed a PhD at the University of Edinburgh School of Law, during which time she was employed by the University in various research posts and taught law EU Law to both undergraduate and master’s students.

Dr Anja Lansbergen-Mills has declared no political activity.