Civil Procedure Rule Committee: Open meeting 11 May 2018

Are you interested in observing the rule making process?

Published 10 April 2018
From:
Civil Procedure Rule Committee
The open meeting will take place on the above date at the Ministry of Justice, Petty France from 10am – 1.30pm. Guests will be observers only and not be able to participate in the Committee’s business or contribute to items in the agenda. However, there will be an opportunity at the end of the meeting for guests to ask pre-submitted questions to the Committee.

Attendance

Accommodation is limited, so we are asking potential guests to complete a short application form (MS Word Document, 39KB) and return it to:

Jane Wright
Post Point 3.42
Ministry of Justice
102 Petty France
London SW1H 9AJ

DX 152380 Westminster 8

Email: jane.wright@justice.gov.uk

Applications to attend close on 27 April 2018

Format of the meeting

The nature of the Committee’s work means that we cannot exactly say what topics will be under discussion. A full agenda, accompanying papers and further details will be sent prior to the meeting.

