Applying for the 2018 Clinical Excellence Awards

The 2018 Clinical Excellence Awards round will open on Tuesday 13 February and close at 5pm on Thursday 12 April.

ACCEA will accept applications for new national awards and from those due to renew their award in 2018. Consultants will need to put in a renewal application if:

they received their current award in the 2014 round

their award was last renewed in 2013 (awarded in 2009, 2004, 1999)

In some cases, consultants will be renewing out of the usual cycle. Awards are reviewed earlier if there is a change in job or a significant change in job plan.

Please check that your contact details are up to date on our online system to make sure you receive reminder emails about your renewal and other communications from ACCEA.

We will publish 2018 application guidance ahead of the round opening.