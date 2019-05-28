Applications open for an English fully documented fishery (FDF) scheme

The Marine Management Organisation ( MMO ) is seeking applicants for two schemes in 2019. These schemes are:

North Sea Fully Documented Fisheries ( FDF ) North East Nephrops Net Selectivity Scheme

Fully Documented Fishery ( FDF ) schemes have been run by the MMO since 2011. These schemes have demonstrated the effectiveness of Remote Electronic Monitoring ( REM ) in reducing discards and encouraging more selective fishing behaviour.

In addition, REM has proven to be a useful tool for gathering scientific data. The MMO has collaborated with the Centre for the Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science ( Cefas ) on exploring this use.

Due to there being a preference for a UK wide approach, we will not be offering Inter-Species Flexibility ( ISF ) as part of any English scheme this year.

This does not preclude the possibility of using ISF as a potential solution to choke at a UK level in future. However this will be subject to agreement across the Devolved Administrations.

Consideration will be given to a vessel wishing to take part in both schemes if requested.

Further details of these schemes can be found here

If you have any questions, please contact: ukcatchquota@defra.gov.uk or phone: 0300 123 1032