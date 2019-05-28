News story
Applications open for an English fully documented fishery (FDF) scheme
Application for FDF schemes in 2019 are now open and include vessels fishing in the North East Nephrop fishery
The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is seeking applicants for two schemes in 2019. These schemes are:
- North Sea Fully Documented Fisheries (FDF)
- North East Nephrops Net Selectivity Scheme
Fully Documented Fishery (FDF) schemes have been run by the MMO since 2011. These schemes have demonstrated the effectiveness of Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) in reducing discards and encouraging more selective fishing behaviour.
In addition, REM has proven to be a useful tool for gathering scientific data. The MMO has collaborated with the Centre for the Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) on exploring this use.
Due to there being a preference for a UK wide approach, we will not be offering Inter-Species Flexibility (ISF) as part of any English scheme this year.
This does not preclude the possibility of using ISF as a potential solution to choke at a UK level in future. However this will be subject to agreement across the Devolved Administrations.
Consideration will be given to a vessel wishing to take part in both schemes if requested.
Further details of these schemes can be found here
If you have any questions, please contact: ukcatchquota@defra.gov.uk or phone: 0300 123 1032