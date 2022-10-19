Announcement of Air Vice Marshal Clare Walton CB KHP as the next Director General Defence Medical Services

AVM Walton has had a distinguished career in the Defence Medical Services spanning 35 years encompassing roles in both operational and firm base environments. Her experience offers a unique insight as she steps into the role of Director General and leads the organisation forward on its ambitious transformation journey.

As part of her role as DG DMS, AVM Walton will be responsible for:

generating, delivering and assuring medical operational capability for operations and fixed tasks

providing and commissioning a safe, effective and efficient healthcare service for all armed forces personnel

providing policy and advice on health, healthcare and medical operational policy

As Air Marshal, she becomes the first female lead of Headquarters Defence Medical Services and is also the first female of this rank appointed within UK Strategic Command.

General Sir James Hockenhull, Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command said:

I am delighted to announce AVM Clare’s appointment as the next Director General, Defence Medical Services. Clare brings a wealth of experience to the role, in an area that is a core part of Strategic Command and wider Defence. I look forward to working with Clare as she leads the next phase of the DMS transformation journey.

AVM Clare Walton CB KHP said: