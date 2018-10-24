Alun Cairns: “Wales can lead the way in our engineering revolution”

Welsh engineering has the ability to revolutionise the economy and provide young people with the skills to succeed in a modern world, the Secretary of State for Wales will say today as he meets representatives from Miskin-based engineering company Renishaw (Thursday 25 October).

The global company, which has 80 offices in 36 countries, specialises in precision measurement and healthcare, supplying products and services used in applications as diverse as jet engine and wind turbine manufacture, through to dentistry and brain surgery.

The Miskin site employs over 400 staff, including apprentices studying towards STEM qualifications. Mr Cairns will tour the facility, which specialises in precision manufacturing and metal 3D printing, as well as Renishaw’s Healthcare Centre of Excellence, which includes the production of dental structures and implants for facial reconstruction.

The Welsh Secretary will also hear first-hand how Renishaw is preparing young people for a career in engineering when he meets Stephen Pickles, Process Development Technician and Apprentice of the Year for Wales at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru in 2017.

The visit comes during the UK Government’s Year of Engineering campaign, celebrating the world and wonder of engineering with the aim of boosting engineering in every part of the UK, ensuring everyone has the skills needed to thrive in a modern economy.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Building on Wales’ strengths, the UK Government wants to work closely with businesses and industry to support and grow our engineering capabilities and ensure we have the skills in place to secure a strong, resilient economy that is fit for the future. That is why we’re investing in the skills, industries and infrastructure of the future via the Industrial Strategy. This will build on the foundations of productivity, including encouraging innovation, securing good jobs, driving major upgrades in the UK’s infrastructure and attracting investment by making the UK the best place to start and grow a business. All of this has the capacity to create prosperous communities in every part of the country, and companies like Renishaw are helping us achieve that ambition, training hundreds of people in south Wales to realise their potential and make a valuable contribution to our economy.

William Lee, Chief Executive of Renishaw said:

Renishaw has invested over £45 million in our facility near Cardiff since 2011 as part of a long-term commitment to developing our presence in Wales. The Secretary of State will see how this investment is benefitting people across South Wales, including an extensive education outreach programme centred on a dedicated facility at the site for primary and secondary schools. This is all part of ensuring that young people have the necessary skills to help develop our business over the coming years, allowing us to sustain the company’s growth for the future.

Find out more about the UK Government’s Year of Engineering campaign and sign up to be a partner