Alun Cairns: “The Welsh language plays a crucial role in our identity and culture”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to the Welsh language in his first meeting with the new Welsh Language Commissioner, Aled Roberts at the Urdd National Eisteddfod.

The Welsh Secretary has recently written to all UK Government departments seeking their active support to help the Welsh Government achieve its target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

UK Government departments are committing to that ambition by embedding the Welsh language in all aspects of their work; supporting Civil Servants to learn Welsh, funding award-winning creative output, providing bilingual services and developing initiatives where Cymraeg plays a central part.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

As the department with lead responsibility for the Welsh language in the UK Government, I fully understand the crucial role the Welsh language plays in our identity and culture. It is my role as Secretary of State for Wales to ensure departments across Whitehall are committed to providing the highest quality of services to Welsh speakers. That is why I am delighted to be working with departments across central government to make sure their work reflects the diversity of all communities across the United Kingdom.

