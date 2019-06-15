Allegations of wrongdoing in Edexcel A level maths paper

We are aware of the allegations of malpractice or wrongdoing in relation to Edexcel’s maths paper taken on 14 June. Pearson is investigating and has stated that it has identified a centre in serious breach of correct practice. We are monitoring their investigation and how they will seek to ensure no student is advantaged.

We recognise the concerns of students, who should continue to prepare for their forthcoming exams as normal. If anyone has information relevant to these allegations we would urge them to contact Pearson or us in confidence.

Contact Pearson: pqsmalpractice@pearson.com

Contact Ofqual: public.enquiries@ofqual.gov.uk