Aircraft Accident Report AAR 2/2018 - C-FWGH, 21July 2017

Boeing 737, C-FWGH, took off with insufficient thrust for the environmental conditions and struck an obstacle after lift-off.

Air Accidents Investigation Branch
Aircraft Accident Report 2/2018 was published on 21 November 2018.

It concerns the serious incident to Boeing 737 (C-FWGH) which took off with insufficient thrust for the environmental conditions and struck an obstacle after lift-off at Belfast International Airport on 21 July 2017.

Published 21 November 2018