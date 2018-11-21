News story
Aircraft Accident Report AAR 2/2018 - C-FWGH, 21July 2017
Boeing 737, C-FWGH, took off with insufficient thrust for the environmental conditions and struck an obstacle after lift-off.
Aircraft Accident Report 2/2018 was published on 21 November 2018.
It concerns the serious incident to Boeing 737 (C-FWGH) which took off with insufficient thrust for the environmental conditions and struck an obstacle after lift-off at Belfast International Airport on 21 July 2017.
