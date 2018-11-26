AI and machine learning companies named for DIT USA trade mission

The Department for International Trade ( DIT ) trade mission offers UK artificial intelligence ( AI ) companies the opportunity to:

meet with US corporations

connect with influencers in the New York tech community

gain valuable insight into doing business overseas

Recruitment ran across the whole of the UK and focused on companies with a unique AI or machine learning (ML) product offering for the US market and some experience with US clients.

Now in its third year in New York, the AI Summit hosts more than 3,000 attendees with insight into AI solutions spanning all industry sectors and offers participants multiple business-building opportunities.

Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York and Trade Commissioner for North America, Antony Phillipson, said of the mission:

This summit is a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the leading UK AI companies and provide them with a platform to develop key partnerships in the US. The UK is a global leader in AI , and one of the 4 Grand Challenges in our modern Industrial Strategy, which focuses on driving international trade and investment in emerging fields to secure a prosperous future for the UK and its partners in the global economy.

Previous trade missions have seen UK companies learn best practices about US expansion strategy, generate sales in the US market, and network with top-level industry executives. The 2017 mission to the AI Summit led to immediate benefits for UK participants.

CEO and co-founder of StatusToday, Ankur Modi, said of being part of the 2017 DIT delegation:

The AI Summit offered good networking opportunities with some strong prospective clients: we saw several decision makers and key influencers from New York area enterprises, while DIT ’s programming informed us about New York area buyer expectations. We were able to convert new connections into meetings and we have since won business with a prominent US brand as a result.

UK delegates

Kainos provides digital technology services and platforms that help people work smarter, better and faster. They have been researching and developing AI -powered solutions for over 3 years and are prioritising Artificial Intelligence as a core part of how they work, embedding it as a key component of their solutions to ensure optimal outcomes and customer value.

Kainos has helped to transform healthcare delivery, become a leading workday partner in Europe, and spearheaded large-scale digital transformation across the commercial and public sectors.

Clients include Netflix, Airbus, Booking.com, and the NHS.

Luminance, the leading artificial intelligence platform for lawyers, uses machine learning to read and analyse document sets much like a human does. Deploying the latest breakthroughs in pattern recognition and machine learning from the University of Cambridge and trained by legal experts, Luminance is transforming processes such as due diligence, compliance reviews and eDiscovery.

The platform is currently in use by 14 of The Global 100 law firms, such as Holland & Knight and Eversheds Sutherland, and 3 of the ‘Big Four’ accountancy firms.

Peak are the pioneers of the first enterprise AI System, which enables the rapid unification, modelling and use of data. They work with enterprise clients across sectors such as retail, manufacturing and media, delivering returns for FTSE businesses including Speedy Hire, Footasylum, and Global Media. Peak is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner and holds Machine Learning Competency status.

Ravelin combines machine learning, behavioural analytics and highly effective graph database approaches. It detects fraud across 93 countries for some of the world’s leading businesses and their subsidiaries. Clients include Deliveroo, MyTaxi, and Curb.

re:infer’s deep learning platform converts unstructured communications (emails, calls, chats, notes) into structured data in real-time, allowing for analytics and automation.

In the pre-trade environment, re:infer is automatically discovering market information, client intents, sentiments, trends and hidden relationships that translate into trading signals for front-office teams. In post-trade operations, re:infer is discovering manual processes, quantifying failures, highlighting root-cause errors, detecting incorrect reference data and providing a bridge to downstream automation.

Clients include UBS, Hiscox, RBS, Farfetch, and Orange.

Smartology has developed a proprietary machine learning and natural language processing platform which semantically profiles the world’s most premium news as well as all branded content from across over 120 of the world’s largest B2B brands. Their SmartMatch solution allows brands to match their thought leadership with pinpoint precision alongside contextually relevant premium publisher articles resulting in record engagement.

Top clients include PwC, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley and Microsoft.

Speechmatics has used its decades of machine learning and research expertise to develop automatic speech recognition (ASR), available in private or public clouds and securely on-premises. The technology can be used for real-time or pre-recorded audio and video files, pushing the boundaries of speech recognition innovation and supporting an industry-leading number of languages and dialects.

Key clients include Red Bee Media, Deloitte UK and Adobe.

StatusToday is the world’s fastest growing employee insights platform. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the platform eliminates the need for surveys, helping companies measure collaboration, wellbeing and engagement objectively.

Patented Artificial Intelligence in StatusToday analyses metadata to compare companies and creates actionable insights without extensive monitoring. You can understand how your employee behaviour compares to others in your industry, their email responsiveness or if they are overworked outside office hours.

Clients include Cisco and Hiscox.

Tessian is a machine-intelligent email security platform that automatically prevents cybersecurity threats like spear phishing, misaddressed emails, unauthorised emails (data loss), and non-compliance.

Tessian uses machine learning to understand normal email communication patterns to automatically identify email security threats in real time, without the need for end user behaviour change or pre-defined rules and policies. Tessian makes email safe at some of the world’s largest enterprises across the financial, legal and technology sectors.

Top clients include Schroders, Clifford Chance, and Investec.

Velocity Black is a lifestyle management company that harnesses technology and human expertise to empower its members to live extraordinary lives. Its members live and travel all over the world and have a combined net worth of more than $300bn. It uses AI and machine learning to deliver on its mission to delight customers, offering a truly personalised service and the ultimate convenience.

Volume.ai specialises in the end-to-end build, deployment and scaling of AI -powered chatbots. Through the implementation of this technology, Volume AI aims to prepare companies to accommodate the evolving needs of the consumer – moving from the ‘search’ generation to the ‘ask’ generation, creating a superior customer experience.