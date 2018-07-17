Advisory Committee on Business Appointments publishes Annual Report

The independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments has today published its annual report for 2017-2018. The report records advice that the Committee gave on outside appointments which were advised on in 2017-2018 by former Ministers and senior Crown servants under the Government’s Business Appointments Rules.

The report shows that the Committee considered 93 applications from former Ministers and 137 applications from former Crown servants during the reporting period.

The report is available here.

All appointments listed in the report are published on the Committee’s website.

Notes to Editors