Advisory Committee on Business Appointments publishes Annual Report
The independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments has today published its annual report for 2017-2018. The report records advice that the Committee gave on outside appointments which were advised on in 2017-2018 by former Ministers and senior Crown servants under the Government’s Business Appointments Rules.
The report shows that the Committee considered 93 applications from former Ministers and 137 applications from former Crown servants during the reporting period.
The report is available here.
All appointments listed in the report are published on the Committee’s website.
- The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments is a non-Departmental Public Body sponsored by the Cabinet Office. Members are appointed by the Prime Minister.
- The Committee provides advice on applications from Ministers, Permanent Secretaries (and their equivalents) Directors-General (and their equivalents) for any new paid or unpaid appointment within 2 years of leaving ministerial office or Crown service. Applications from all other levels of Crown servant are handled by their employing departments.
- Advice given by the Committee on appointments taken up or announced by former Ministers or Crown servants is published on the Committee’s website.
- More information about the work of the Committee is available on its website.
- The current members of the Committee are Baroness (Angela) Browning (Chair), Sir Alex Allan, Jonathan Baume, Lord (Michael) German, Terence Jagger, Dr Susan Liautaud, Baroness (Helen) Liddell, Richard Thomas and John Wood.