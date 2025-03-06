Advanced attack drones for Ukraine in new deal struck by UK government and Anduril UK

The deal with Anduril UK has been agreed ahead of the Defence Secretary’s meeting with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon today.

During his visit to Washington D.C., John Healey MP met with staff at Anduril’s facility.

The UK continues to work with allies to put Ukraine in the strongest position for peace as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP visited Anduril, the firm supplying the drones, in Washington D.C. ahead of a meeting with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon today.

The deal follows a meeting of world leaders in London last week, when the Prime Minister and allies agreed it was essential that military support continues for Ukraine to put the country in the strongest possible position for peace as it continues to defend itself from Russian aggression.

The new contracts, totalling nearly £30 million and backed by the International Fund for Ukraine, will result in Anduril UK supplying cutting-edge Altius 600m and Altius 700m drones – known as loitering munitions – that are designed to monitor an area before striking targets that enter it.

The Defence Secretary visited Anduril yesterday, where he spoke with a number of American and British staff. Founded in California, Anduril continues to invest significantly in the UK with a large footprint across the country and plans to rapidly scale, in line with the Government’s commitment to keeping the nation safe while providing highly skilled jobs.

Securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and strengthening bonds between NATO allies set to top the agenda when the Defence Secretary meets with his US counterpart today.

The visit follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting the US President last week, and John Healey MP will hail the unparalleled depth of the UK’s special relationship with the US - the UK’s closest security ally – as both nations continue to collaborate to bolster security and support economic growth.

The meeting follows the recent decision by the UK Government to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027 – the biggest sustained uplift since the Cold War. National security is a foundation of our Plan for Change, and the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have said that Europe needs to take a greater responsibility for its security, and that defence can be an engine for economic growth.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression. The UK has already provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which have proved vital in disrupting Russian troop advances and targeting positions behind the frontline. With a £2.26 billion loan from seized Russian assets, plus £1.6 billion worth of air defence missiles announced for Ukraine in the last week, the UK is continuing to show leadership in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine.

The work with Anduril UK been led by Defence Equipment & Support - the procurement arm of the MOD - on behalf of the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The fund now stands at more than £1.3 billion worth of pledges from 10 other countries, of which the UK has contributed £500 million.

Ukraine’s armed forces will take delivery of the drones, launchers and spare parts over the coming months.

Dr Rich Drake, MD of Anduril UK and Europe said:

Anduril UK is proud to partner with the UK Government, working hand in glove to deliver vital capabilities for the UK and its Allies. Our focus on developing and deploying technology where and when it’s needed is at the core of everything we do - from the rapid delivery of Altius to Ukraine to the expansion of our presence here in the UK. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Ministry of Defence to protect our nation and our allies.

In January, it was announced that 30,000 drones will be sent to Ukraine by the international Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by the UK and Latvia.

Since July 2024, the Government has provided over £5.26 billion in military aid and financial support to Ukraine, including a £3 billion annual military aid and a £2.26 billion loan for military spending.

The British and US Armed Forces operate in close alignment around the world, from the long-standing global coalition to combat Daesh in the Middle East to joint maritime security patrols in the Indo-Pacific.

The Defence Secretary’s visit to Washington D.C. comes as the UK receives the last of an order of 50 of the latest generation AH-64E attack helicopters for the British Army, the most advanced attack helicopter in the world. The helicopter was handed over this week at the Boeing site in Arizona under a programme that supports more than 300 UK jobs, helping to grow the UK economy - underscoring defence as an engine for driving economic growth.

The visit also comes at the conclusion of the 50th occurrence of Exercise Red Flag in Nevada, a joint exercise with the UK, United States and Australia. The training is designed to test equally matched air forces in a realistic combat scenario and involves more than 3,000 military personnel in high-intensity training, such as dogfighting, air-policing and practicing bombing runs, at Nellis Air Force Base.