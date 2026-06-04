Adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine authorised for adults aged 50 and over

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (4 June 2026) granted a marketing authorisation for the adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine (Aujemflu) to protect adults aged 50 and over against flu.

Adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine works by stimulating the immune system to produce its own protection against flu. None of the ingredients in the vaccine can cause flu.

The vaccine targets three strains of flu in line with World Health Organisation recommendations for the 2025/2026 season. It contains an adjuvant to boost the immune system’s response and is prepared in cell culture, making it egg-free.

Julian Beach, MHRA Executive Director, Healthcare Quality and Access, said:

”Keeping patients safe and enabling their access to high quality, safe, and effective medical products are key priorities for us.

“The MHRA has assessed that the benefits of adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine are greater than its risks and that it can be authorised for use in the UK.

“As with all products, we will keep the safety and effectiveness of adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine under close review.”

Adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine is given as a single dose injection into the upper arm by a doctor, nurse or pharmacist.

This approval is based on a study of 7,699 participants aged 50 and over. Four weeks after vaccination, participants who received a quadrivalent version (targeting four strains of influenza virus) of adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine had a stronger immune response compared with those who received a quadrivalent adjuvanted egg-based influenza vaccine, and a comparable immune response to those who received a quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine against three out of four flu strains.

For a full list of side effects of adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine, patients should refer to the Patient Information Leaflet or speak to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

Notes to editors