A38 Derby Junctions highway improvement scheme application

Today, Tuesday 21 May 2019, The Planning Inspectorate accepted for examination, an application by Highways England for proposed highway improvements to three existing roundabout junctions on the A38/A5111 Derby (Kingsway Junction).

The application was submitted on 23 April 2019 and the decision to accept the application was made in accordance with section 55 of the Planning Act 2008 (as amended). The legislation allows 28 days from the day after the date of receipt of an application for the Planning Inspectorate to decide whether or not to accept it.

The decision and a copy of the application documents can be viewed at the A30 Derby Junctions project page on the Inspectorate’s National Infrastructure Planning website; https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/East%20Midlands/A38-Derby-Junctions/

The Planning Act 2008 (as amended) sets high standards for applications and places a strong duty upon developers to involve the local community, local authorities and other stakeholders in the development of their proposal, ahead of submission.

Sarah Richards, Chief Executive of The Planning Inspectorate said: “We have considered very carefully the application submitted by Highways England and decided that it meets the required tests set out in the legislation to be accepted for examination.

“Of course, this does not mean that consent has been given for the project to go ahead - acceptance of the application simply means that the Examining Authority can begin to make arrangements for the formal examination of the application”.

It is now for Highways Agency A38 Derby Junction project team to publicise the fact that its application has been accepted to proceed to examination and invite people who are interested in the proposal to register with the Planning Inspectorate as an Interested Party by making a Relevant Representation.

Interested Parties in an application can:

Say what they agree or disagree with in the application and why

Comment on what other people have said in their representations

Attend the preliminary meeting and say how they think the application should be examined

Request that an open floor hearing is held

Attend an open floor or issue-specific hearing

Request to speak at a hearing.

Sarah Richards said. “Shortly, the public will be invited to register as interested parties in this proposal, giving them their first opportunity to make formal representations to the Inspectorate whether they object to or support the project. Everyone who registers in the correct way can be sure that their evidence will be considered by the independent Examining Authority who will be appointed to examine the case. “

Sarah added: “A major priority for us over the next few weeks is to continue our work with communities who are affected by this proposal, to ensure that the process is understood, and people know how and when to register as an Interested Party.”

More information on this application, including details of the developer’s website, is available in National Infrastructure’s Programme of Projects. Visit: the Projects page at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/

