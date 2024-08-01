A milestone for the Armed Forces Covenant

On 31 July, NCB signed the AFC along with Wing Commander Helen Smyth who co-signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD). The signing was facilitated by North Tyneside Council, Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award holder, and fervent advocate for the armed forces community.

NCB was launched in 2017, after the fusion of the Credit Union for South East Northumberland and Tynedale Community Bank. The Community Bank works on a membership-based system, and aims to offer a sustainable source of lending for individual and SMEs.

NCB made pledges to the armed forces community:

no one from the armed forces community should face disadvantages arising from their service

to promote the armed forces and the benefit they bring to organisation

to engage with local armed forces presence, for example, through participation to local reservist units events

Scott Wilson Laing, CEO of Northumberland Community Bank, said:

It was a surprise to learn that we were the 12,000th signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant. Signing the AFC is our pledge to support the community at the local level and to expand our reach in providing support to the armed forces community. Our commitment to supporting both serving and ex-serving personnel is very important to us. We are also dedicated to helping the armed forces community achieve financial well-being and ensuring they have support at a local level. Thank you to our regional liaison officer and sponsor for guiding us through this process. We will continue to show our support to the armed forces community.

Wing Commander Helen Smyth, co-signatory of the AFC on behalf of the MOD, said:

It is a pleasure to be the co-signatory for the 12,000th Armed Forces Covenant signing. This is my first AFC signing as a co-signatory which makes it even more significant for me and I am proud to be involved with this signing. Having companies support our military community is incredibly important and as an ex Regular (and now Reservist) I have experienced this support first hand. Whether it be support for a veteran, military spouse, reservist or adult cadet force volunteer, knowing that there are organisations who actively support the armed forces community makes a real difference. Please do not underestimate how important this signing is; the armed forces community hugely appreciates this. Employers have nothing to lose by signing the Armed Forces Covenant and everything to gain by taking this extra step.

Darren Rhodes, Regional Employer Engagement Director for the North of England, said:

The North of England Employer Engagement team is proud and privileged to be able to celebrate with one of our region’s companies after they were identified as the 12,000th national Armed Forces Covenant signatory. Northumberland Community Bank were equally delighted.

The company is humbled that their small community organisation now also represent the many thousands of other UK small and medium-sized enterprises who have pledged their support to our armed forces.

As a ‘for people not profit’ business they provide a sustainable and safe form of lending to those in need. We salute you and congratulate you as you mark this milestone.

If you would like to sign the AFC, please get in touch with your Regional Employer Engagement Director. For more information, please visit Northumberland Community Bank.