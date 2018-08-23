£600 fine for man found fishing without a licence near Doncaster

A 28-year old man from Rotherham, has been successfully prosecuted after being found guilty of fishing without a licence and providing false details to an officer in April 2018.

The case was brought to Hull & Holderness Magistrates Court by the Environment Agency on 9 August 2018, where Simon Carr, of Pear Tree Avenue, Bramley, Rotherham was found guilty and ordered to pay a total penalty of almost £600.

The penalty includes a fine of £440 plus costs of £127 and a victim surcharge of £30 after Simon Carr was found in breach of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act (1975) on 29 April 2018 at Banks End Fisheries in Blaxton, Westwoodside, near Doncaster.

Following the verdict, James Anderson, Fisheries Enforcement Officer for the Environment Agency said:

The case acts as a reminder to anglers of the importance of having a fishing licence. We hope it will also provide a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or providing false details to an officer. Although the angler initially gave us false details, we were quickly able to trace him through a check of his car registration. The case also shows anglers how seriously the courts take these offences. All of the money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. As well as cheating other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6 and an annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available). Licences are available from GOV.UK or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.