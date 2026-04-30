PM remarks from Downing Street on Golders Green attack: 30 April 2026

Yesterday, Britain’s Jewish community suffered yet another vile terrorist attack. Two men stabbed in broad daylight on the streets of Golders Green because they were Jews. I’ve just come back from Golders Green where I expressed my sadness and solidarity with that community but also my determination to act because the truth is this attack is not a one-off.

There have been a series of attacks including an arson attack in Hendon, an attack on the Jewish Ambulance Service Hatzola, the fireball at Kenton United Synagogue which I visited last week and on top of all this Heaton Park in Manchester last October where two Jewish men were killed in a vile Islamist attack on their synagogue. And so people are scared, scared to show who they are in their community, scared to go to synagogue and practise their religion, scared to go to university as a Jew, to send their children to school as a Jew, to tell their colleagues that they are Jewish, even to use our NHS. Nobody should live like that in Britain but Jews do.

And so yesterday this anxiety that is always there went to another place, to terror frankly. That is the right word. I want to thank the Jewish Security Services who wrestle with this every day and who alongside the police prevented a much greater tragedy yesterday.

I met some of the first responders today and on behalf of the country I thanked them for their bravery. We will strengthen the visible police presence in our Jewish communities. We will increase our investment in those Jewish Security Services. We will introduce much stronger powers to shut down charities that promote antisemitic extremism. We will prevent hate preachers from entering our country, bar them from our campuses, our streets, our communities. Work with our justice system to speed up sentences on antisemitic attacks so there is a stronger deterrence factor as we do with riots.

And we need stronger powers to tackle the malign threat posed by states like Iran because we know for a fact that they want to harm British Jews which is why we will fast-track the necessary legislation. And yet the truth is while we can and we will bring the full power of the state to bear on this, this is about society every bit as much as it is about security. At moments like this we often say this is not Britain, that these attacks are an afront to British values, to British tolerance, British decency but they keep happening.

And so today instead I will simply say that our values are not a gift handed down generation to generation. They are something we earn each day through action. They come from us.

Antisemitism is an old, old hatred. History shows that the roots are deep and if you turn away it grows back. Yet far too many people in this country diminish it.

They either don’t see it or they don’t want to see it. Take the marches that happen regularly across Britain. Of course we protect freedom of speech and peaceful protests in this country but if you are marching with people wearing pictures of paragliders without calling it out you are venerating the murder of Jews.

If you stand alongside people who say globalise the intifada, you are calling for terrorism against Jews and people who use that phrase should be prosecuted. It is racism, extremely racism and it has left a minority community in this country scared, intimidated, wondering if they belong. So, I say again this government will do everything in our power to stamp this hatred out.

We will strengthen our security and protect our Jewish community, but I also call on everyone decent in this country to open their eyes to Jewish pain, Jewish suffering and Jewish fear. I call on everyone to come together and fight antisemitism and I call on everyone to fight for the decent, respectful, tolerant Britain that I and millions of people love so that our freedom and our values can still speak loud and true to a community that can no longer take it on faith. Thank you.