New interceptor missiles successfully tested in the Middle East as Defence Minister visits region

New Skyhammer interceptor missiles and launchers, produced by UK start-up Cambridge Aerospace, successfully tested in Jordan.

Designed to counter Shahed-style attack drones, Skyhammer will be supplied to the UK Armed Forces.

Trial comes as Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard visits Kuwait and Jordan, meeting leaders and thanking UK Armed Forces who have supported partners in defending their skies from Iranian attacks prior to the ceasefire.

The UK military and Gulf partners will be better protected against drone attacks following the successful testing of new British-built Skyhammer interceptor missiles and launchers in Jordan.

The trial comes less than two weeks since the Ministry of Defence signed a multi-million-pound contract with UK veteran-led start-up Cambridge Aerospace to buy Skyhammer interceptor missiles for the UK Armed Forces. They have a range of 30km and a maximum speed of 700km/h and are designed to counter Shahed-style attack drones.

The interceptor missile was tested in Jordan in demanding desert conditions at one of Deep Element’s defence development facilities. Witnessing the trial, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP praised the new capability which demonstrates how the UK defence industry can deliver at pace, learning lessons from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The trial came as the Minister visited Kuwait and Jordan for detailed discussions on regional security, the Strait of Hormuz and further defence cooperation. The Defence Minister recognised partners’ exceptional professionalism and resolve in the face of previous Iranian attacks, and their tireless work to protect civilian life and to safeguard foreign – including British – nationals.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said:

We are stepping up alongside UK industry to offer rapid support to our partners in the Middle East. This week’s successful trial of Cambridge Aerospace’s Skyhammer interceptor missiles in Jordan is a perfect example of a UK start up innovating, with the backing of this government, to deliver cutting edge technology. My visit to Kuwait and Jordan shows that the UK is standing by our long-term partners and delivering on our promise to provide support.

The multi-million-pound contract with Cambridge Aerospace is boosting British business by creating over 50 new jobs and supporting 125 current jobs, making defence an engine for growth. The UK is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, hitting 2.6% of GDP from 2027.

Steven Barrett, CEO of Cambridge Aerospace, said:

We have proven that our interceptors are not only cost-effective but also highly capable and will be able to counter the rising threat posed by aerial attacks. We welcome the support of the UK Ministry of Defence as Cambridge Aerospace looks to protect the UK and its partners with high-performance, rapidly deployable air defence systems.

During the Minister’s visit, he met with Kuwait’s Minister of Defence, HE Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and other senior officials. He paid tribute to the efforts of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces and UK personnel to protect civilians and critical national infrastructure in the region during Iran’s missile and drone campaign prior to the current ceasefire. The UK’s Rapid Sentry – a ground-based air defence missile system – and ORCUS system is operated by UK personnel in Kuwait, allowing them to detect drones early and take action.

Ahead of the Skyhammer trial in Jordan, the Minister met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Alhnaity. They discussed the strength of the UK-Jordan defence relationship, based on mutual respect and a common commitment to shared security in the region. Prior to the ceasefire, UK jets have flown defensive missions in the region, including over Jordan, to protect British interests and partners.

The first tranche of Skyhammer interceptor missiles and launchers will be delivered to the UK Armed Forces in May, with more missiles and associated launchers set to be supplied within the first six months of the agreement.

The Ministry of Defence, through the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group, is working to speed up financing and licensing for exports to Gulf partners. As part of this, a new Task Force has been created within the NAD Group to collaborate across government to support partners across the Middle East working with UK industry. It will also manage the impact of the conflict on the UK defence supply chain and gather requirements for stock replenishment.