500 new ambulances deployed to boost NHS winter response

Every region of England has received new emergency vehicles, in biggest upgrade of ambulance fleet in recent years

Backed by £75 million, new vehicles already helping to cut response times for patients

Many ambulances converted in UK, boosting economic growth and supporting British jobs

Patients and staff across the country are benefiting from a new fleet of over 500 ambulances, as the government strengthens frontline emergency services this winter amid a flu epidemic.

The vehicles – which will replace old ambulances across England – represent one of the biggest upgrades to the NHS fleet in recent years and have been rolled out to every region of England, helping emergency services respond faster and more reliably through winter.

The new double crew ambulances are equipped with modern safety technology, improving protection for patients and staff while supporting paramedics to deliver urgent care more effectively.

The rollout is already making a difference. The new ambulances have reduced breakdown rates and time spent out of service, meaning more vehicles have remained on the road and available to respond to emergencies.

The government investment has also supported skilled jobs, with ambulances converted by businesses across the country – including Goole and Bradford in Yorkshire, Sandbach in Cheshire, Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, and London – helping attract investment and drive economic growth.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

In an emergency, every minute matters. When someone dials 999, they should get help fast - not be left waiting because of creaking kit or preventable delays. These new ambulances are already helping to cut response times and keep more vehicles on the road, just as the NHS is facing a tidal wave of flu and the ongoing disruption of strikes. I want to thank NHS staff for their extraordinary dedication this winter. They are going above and beyond for patients, often in incredibly tough conditions, and this government is backing them with the modern equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. Modernising our ambulance fleet means better care for patients and stronger emergency services - while backing British jobs and driving economic growth.

NHS national director for urgent and emergency care, Sarah Jane Marsh said:

Modern, well-equipped and reliable ambulances are a vital part of emergency care and allow staff to respond quickly and safely when patients need them most. This new fleet of ambulances are a crucial link between providing patient care whether at home, in transit or at an emergency department and are a real boost at a time when staff are working incredibly hard and emergency care is under considerable pressure.

Through the Urgent and Emergency Care Plan, the government is going further to boost resilience by investing in 40 new same-day emergency care and urgent treatment centres and 15 mental health crisis assessment centres.

The government has committed a further £412 million over the next four years to continue renewing the ambulance fleet and modernising emergency services.

The announcement comes as the NHS manages significant winter pressures, including an early flu peak and the effects of recent industrial action.

Despite this, ambulance response times have improved compared to last year, hundreds of thousands more vaccines have been delivered, and more care has been delivered in the community to help keep patients away from overcrowded A&E departments.

Rory Deighton, Acute and Community Director, NHS Confederation, said:

Health leaders will welcome these new ambulances to the country’s fleet which will help the NHS to continue to provide better, faster and more appropriate emergency care, an area which is facing high demand and rising public concern over performance. NHS leaders and their teams are working incredibly hard to keep patients safe, but rising flu levels, increased staff sickness and industrial action is having an impact, so making sure the NHS does not continue to fall into crisis each winter is essential for improving public confidence in the health service. Strong collaboration between all health partners in the system and with local government, including improvements to emergency care through the Urgent and Emergency Care Plan will be key to sustained progress over the next year.

Jason Killens KAM, Chair of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives and Chief Executive of London Ambulance Service said: