50 employers awarded gold for supporting the armed forces

Britain’s top supporters of the armed forces have been revealed today, with a record number of businesses, charities and public sector bodies winning awards.

Published 2 August 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP
The ‘Gold Awards’ awards announced by the MOD today are for businesses and organisations who have shown outstanding support for the military community and the Armed Forces Covenant.

Employers have won awards for initiatives such as employing veterans, supporting individuals transitioning out of the armed forces into a new career, and providing flexibility for reservists.

Now in its fifth year, the MOD’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards represent the highest badge of honour available to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans, and their families.

The 50 winners have been recognised for their long-term commitment to the armed forces, with organisations from the public and private sector achieving the top grade. Each has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, and where possible, engages with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership (CTP) to promote the recruitment of service leavers, as well as honouring individual pledges of support.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

The breadth and diversity of this year’s winners shows how business support for the armed forces continues to flourish. Their commitment is a testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.

We all have a role to play in ensuring that the armed forces community is not disadvantaged by service, and each of these employers is a setting an example as meaningful advocates for those protecting the nation.

The 2018 Employer Recognition Scheme Gold award winners are:

  1. Alexander Mann Solutions

  2. Amey

  3. Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

  4. BNY Mellon

  5. C S Hodges

  6. Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

  7. City of London Corporation

  8. City of Wolverhampton Council

  9. Compass Group UK and Ireland

  10. Defence Medical Welfare Service

  11. Dumfries and Galloway Council

  12. Durham County Council

  13. East of England Ambulance Service

  14. Ernst & Young (EY)

  15. Forward Assist Veterans Charity

  16. Future Sales Factory

  17. Handy Heroes

  18. ITI Network Services Ltd

  19. James McVicar Printing Works

  20. Kent County Council

  21. Landmarc Support Services Ltd

  22. Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust

  23. Leonardo

  24. Lloyd’s of London

  25. London Borough of Wandsworth (Wandsworth Council)

  26. London Southbank University

  27. MBDA UK

  28. Newcastle City Council

  29. Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

  30. NHS Hastings and Rother CCG and NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG

  31. NHS Orkney

  32. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

  33. Northumberland County Council

  34. Portsmouth City Council

  35. Raytheon Systems Limited

  36. The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

  37. Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Trust

  38. Sage

  39. SaluteMyJob

  40. SGN

  41. SkillForce

  42. South Tyneside Council

  43. Sovini

  44. Standard Life Aberdeen Plc

  45. Stoll

  46. Swansea Council

  47. University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust

  48. University of Lincoln

  49. University of South Wales

  50. WYG

