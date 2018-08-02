News story
50 employers awarded gold for supporting the armed forces
Britain’s top supporters of the armed forces have been revealed today, with a record number of businesses, charities and public sector bodies winning awards.
The ‘Gold Awards’ awards announced by the MOD today are for businesses and organisations who have shown outstanding support for the military community and the Armed Forces Covenant.
Employers have won awards for initiatives such as employing veterans, supporting individuals transitioning out of the armed forces into a new career, and providing flexibility for reservists.
Now in its fifth year, the MOD’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards represent the highest badge of honour available to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans, and their families.
The 50 winners have been recognised for their long-term commitment to the armed forces, with organisations from the public and private sector achieving the top grade. Each has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, and where possible, engages with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership (CTP) to promote the recruitment of service leavers, as well as honouring individual pledges of support.
Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:
The breadth and diversity of this year’s winners shows how business support for the armed forces continues to flourish. Their commitment is a testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.
We all have a role to play in ensuring that the armed forces community is not disadvantaged by service, and each of these employers is a setting an example as meaningful advocates for those protecting the nation.
The 2018 Employer Recognition Scheme Gold award winners are:
-
Alexander Mann Solutions
-
Amey
-
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
-
BNY Mellon
-
C S Hodges
-
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board
-
City of London Corporation
-
City of Wolverhampton Council
-
Compass Group UK and Ireland
-
Defence Medical Welfare Service
-
Dumfries and Galloway Council
-
Durham County Council
-
East of England Ambulance Service
-
Ernst & Young (EY)
-
Forward Assist Veterans Charity
-
Future Sales Factory
-
Handy Heroes
-
ITI Network Services Ltd
-
James McVicar Printing Works
-
Kent County Council
-
Landmarc Support Services Ltd
-
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust
-
Leonardo
-
Lloyd’s of London
-
London Borough of Wandsworth (Wandsworth Council)
-
London Southbank University
-
MBDA UK
-
Newcastle City Council
-
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
-
NHS Hastings and Rother CCG and NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG
-
NHS Orkney
-
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
-
Northumberland County Council
-
Portsmouth City Council
-
Raytheon Systems Limited
-
The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
-
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Trust
-
Sage
-
SaluteMyJob
-
SGN
-
SkillForce
-
South Tyneside Council
-
Sovini
-
Standard Life Aberdeen Plc
-
Stoll
-
Swansea Council
-
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust
-
University of Lincoln
-
University of South Wales
-
WYG