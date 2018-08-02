50 employers awarded gold for supporting the armed forces

The ‘Gold Awards’ awards announced by the MOD today are for businesses and organisations who have shown outstanding support for the military community and the Armed Forces Covenant.

Employers have won awards for initiatives such as employing veterans, supporting individuals transitioning out of the armed forces into a new career, and providing flexibility for reservists.

Now in its fifth year, the MOD’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards represent the highest badge of honour available to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans, and their families.

The 50 winners have been recognised for their long-term commitment to the armed forces, with organisations from the public and private sector achieving the top grade. Each has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, and where possible, engages with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership (CTP) to promote the recruitment of service leavers, as well as honouring individual pledges of support.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

The breadth and diversity of this year’s winners shows how business support for the armed forces continues to flourish. Their commitment is a testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation. We all have a role to play in ensuring that the armed forces community is not disadvantaged by service, and each of these employers is a setting an example as meaningful advocates for those protecting the nation.

The 2018 Employer Recognition Scheme Gold award winners are: