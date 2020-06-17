£26.7 million engine support contract for Oxfordshire company

Oxfordshire-based EP Barrus secured the seven-year contract for the upkeep, update and supply of engines fitted to more than 1,100 craft.

The contract covers boats within the current MOD in-service fleet for craft under 25m, including Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs), the Mexeflote landing-raft system powered by the Thrustmaster propulsion unit, workboats, and planned future craft.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said:

Our maritime industry continues to grow from strength to strength. This contract will secure an essential capability for our Armed Forces and support over 40 quality engineering jobs in Bicester plus many more throughout the UK.

The contract will support operations in the UK and overseas involving the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army, Ministry of Defence Police, and Cadets.

The contract will directly support 40 jobs within Barrus’s Engineering Centre, as well as a further 80 jobs across the UK supply chain that will benefit from the contract. In addition, this contract secures EP Barrus’s graduate programme in Oxfordshire and the future roles for its young engineering students.

James Melia, Project Manager for DE&S Boats Team, said: