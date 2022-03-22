2022 Sanctuary Award winner announced

Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, the Sanctuary Awards are organised by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) and aim to showcase sustainability efforts across Defence, both in the UK and overseas.

Nigel Linge has won this years’ prestigious Silver Otter trophy. This award is for the best conservation group-led project or individual conservation effort on the MOD estate. Nigel has worked on the balance of military training requirements with public access provision across Salisbury Plain Training Area ( SPTA ) for 15 years. Since his retirement from the MOD in 2014, he continues to work tirelessly to devise and support new plans to improve access management.

The Sustainable Business Award is presented to the best commercial project which delivers sustainable solutions for the Armed Forces to live, work or train. It was won by Op CORDED with special commendation to deployment 7, the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. Op CORDED support rangers in their fight to counter the illegal wildlife trade efforts in sub-Saharan Africa, deploying infantry, military medics and military police to provide training and partner patrolling.

Elephant in Kefue National Park, part of the anti-poaching work of Op CORDED. Copyright: British Army.

Op CORDED showcases how the unique skills of the British Army can be deployed to solve a wide range of problems, and the operation forms a core pillar of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ response to the growing environmental security.

Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said:

Defence procurement and the Defence Estate offer significant opportunities to support net zero and biodiversity: embedding a culture of sustainability while meeting essential Defence outputs. We are proud of the innovative ideas being generated to drive change. I send my congratulations to all the winners and nominees of this year’s Sanctuary Awards.

The Net Zero and Resource Efficiency Award was given to the Net-zero Carbon Accommodation Programme ( NetCAP ) which implemented new carbon efficient accommodation across the defence training estate. Delivered by DIO in partnership with Landmarc Support Services and modular construction specialists Reds10, NetCAP is part of a nationwide initiative to improve the lived experience for the Armed Forces whilst supporting the MOD ’s net zero carbon emissions goals.

Richard Brooks, DIO Principal Environmental Support and Compliance, said:

DIO is proud to host the Sanctuary Awards to celebrate the positive work taking place throughout Defence on climate change and sustainability initiatives. DIO takes this work incredibly seriously and we are pleased to continue to contribute to the wider Defence and government sustainability targets. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for your contribution to making Defence greener.

More information

Browse the full list of Sanctuary Award winners 2021 and details about their individual projects.