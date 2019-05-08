2018 to 2019 adult education budget and 19-24 traineeships funding over delivery

We remain committed, as outlined in our adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance-management rules, to fund 3% of delivery above AEB allocations at the end of the 2018 to 2019 funding year.

In addition to this commitment, we will fund an increase of up to 50% in 19-24 traineeships delivery at the end of the funding year.

We will only fund traineeships delivery above 103% of AEB allocations if providers increase their proportion of 19-24 traineeships delivery between their R08 data return/mid-year claim and the end of the year. We will not fund an increase in non-traineeships delivery.

As standard practice, providers will need to meet our track record criteria to be eligible to receive funding above their allocations. More information about our track record criteria is set out in paragraph 257 of the rules.

To ensure affordability and that the additional funding is used for increased traineeships delivery, we have set a minimum and maximum value of traineeships delivery we will fund.

The minimum and maximum values of traineeships delivery only apply if delivery is more than 103% of their adult education budget allocation. If delivery is within 103% of allocations, we will fully fund all delivery.

The diagrams below show how we have calculated the minimum and maximum values:

There will not be any opportunities for AEB growth for the rest of this funding year other than the commitment to fund 3% of over delivery and increased traineeships delivery as outlined above.

For queries, providers will need to contact their territorial team lead.