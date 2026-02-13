20 million illegal erectile dysfunction pills seized as MHRA warns against risky online buys

Nearly 20 million illegally traded erectile dysfunction pills have been seized in just five years – equivalent to a single dose for three in every four adult men in the UK – as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) warns people not to risk their health by buying unauthorised medicines online.

Between 2021 and 2025, the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit seized around 19.5 million doses of erectile dysfunction medicines, including 4.4 million in 2025 alone, working closely with Border Force to intercept shipments and disrupt organised criminal networks.

Many of the pills seized, enough to fill two double-decker buses, were illegally sold online and contained active ingredients sildenafil, tadalafil, vardenafil and avanafil.

Erectile dysfunction medicines remain one of the most frequently seized illegally traded medicines in the UK, with yearly seizures more than doubling since 2022.

Dr Zubir Ahmed, Health Innovation and Safety Minister, said:

There should be no shame in talking about erectile dysfunction, but stigma and embarrassment are being exploited by criminals selling fake medicines that can be deadly. We’re cracking down on crime and as a doctor, my message is simple: speak to your GP or pharmacist. They can offer safe, effective treatments and confidential advice, taking into account your health and any other medicines you take. Don’t take a gamble with your health. If a medicine isn’t coming from a registered pharmacy, it isn’t safe – and it’s breaking the law.

Andy Morling, Head of the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit, said:

These seizures show the sheer scale of the illegal market for erectile dysfunction medicines in the UK – and the risks people are taking without realising. Any medicine not authorised for sale in the UK can be unsafe or ineffective and there is no way of knowing what is in them or the negative health effects they can have. These pills may look genuine, but many are potentially dangerous. These products may contain no active ingredient, the wrong dose, hidden drugs or toxic ingredients. I’m incredibly pleased we’ve taken almost 20 million doses of unauthorised erectile dysfunction medicines off the streets, including 4.4 million last year alone, in what was a record-breaking year of total seizures for the MHRA. Each and every one of those products was potentially dangerous to the public.

Alongside major seizures, the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit is stepping up action against online sellers. Working with internet service providers, they disrupted more than 1,500 websites and social media accounts illegally selling medical products to the public in 2025 and removed more than 1,200 social media posts during the year.

Health risks of unauthorised medicines

Despite erectile dysfunction being common, affecting around half of men aged 40 to 70, research suggests two in five men would avoid seeking medical advice, pushing some towards unsafe online sellers.

The MHRA is warning people: if you buy erectile dysfunction medicines from unregulated websites, social media or messaging apps, you are gambling with your health.

Unlicensed erectile dysfunction medicines can be especially dangerous for people with heart disease, high blood pressure, or those taking other medications, and can raise the risk of heart attack, stroke and dangerously low blood pressure.

Public advice

The MHRA urges people to:

Avoid buying medicines from social media, messaging apps or unknown websites. Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help you obtain medicines and medical devices safely online.

Only use UK-registered pharmacies, including online pharmacies displaying the official green cross logo. For online pharmacies based in Great Britain you can check on the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC) website that it is properly registered.

Speak to a GP or pharmacist about safe and effective treatment options.

Anyone concerned about suspicious medicines or websites can report them through the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

Notes to editors