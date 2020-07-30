127 new employers awarded for supporting the armed forces community
The most supportive organisations for Britain’s Armed Forces such as Microsoft Ltd, Greater Manchester Police and the Post Office from both the private and public sectors have been announced today, 30 July 2020.
The Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards continues to grow in strength year on year. To win an award organisations must demonstrate that they provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, reserves, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, spouses and partners of those serving in the armed forces. They also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the armed forces community encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and to engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.
2020 marks the 7th year of the awards scheme and this year 47% of winners are either micro organisations or SMEs and 38% are public organisations. This demonstrates both the growth in numbers and the depth of supportive employers who cover a wide range of sectors and company size. This year’s 127 award winners join a group of 226 winners from previous years, bringing the total to 353 organisations who can share their knowledge and experience on the benefits of employing those from the armed forces community.
Johnny Mercer, Minister for Defence People and Veterans said:
The breadth and diversity of the winners this year shows how business support for the armed forces continues to grow no matter the sector, company size or location. I am grateful for the positive attitude and flexible policies these organisations have adopted towards the defence community, which is testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.
I am delighted that so many companies are supporting our people and that, through this scheme, we can give them the public recognition they deserve.
James Moore, The President of Vetforce UK at Salesforce said:
This award is testament to our continued commitment to support the forces community, whether this be through the provision of career transition assistance, by raising funds for military charities or championing the military community to our organisation. As a former Army Officer, I know first-hand the challenges of finding work after leaving the forces and feel honoured to work for an organisation like Salesforce which recognises the value members of this community can bring to the workplace.
Stephen Corfield, SVP and GM of Industry Sales UK&I at Salesforce added:
We are thrilled to be awarded Gold in the UK Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. At Salesforce, equality is a core tenet of how we run our business and we believe that our business and our community thrive as a result. This is a wonderful recognition of the work our Vetforce team does to build a workplace that respects and values the experience of reservists, veterans and their spouses.
David Gagen, CEO of Engage Technical Solutions said:
Engage Technical Solutions is delighted to have been awarded Gold in the Employers Recognition Scheme. This award represents a significant milestone and reflects the hard work that the team have put in to ensure Engage offers Service Leavers a route where they are fully supported to make the transition into civilian life. With service leavers from the army, navy and the RAF making up to 90% of our Delivery Team Engage strives for a welcoming environment tailored to each individual’s needs.
With a mainly defence and security focused client base, Engage is well placed to use the skills and experience that the Service Leavers bring with them and quickly enables them to develop new skills and enjoy new experiences delivering for our clients.
Full list of winners:
- AAA Caring Caretaker Ltd
- Aberdeen City Council
- Active Plus CIC
- Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited
- Angus Council
- Army Families Federation
- Automatic Data Processing Limited (ADP)
- Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
- Barratt Developments Plc
- B D Print
- Bell Decorating Group
- Black Country Chamber of Commerce
- Black Country Housing Group
- BMT Group Limited
- Bridgeway Consulting Limited
- Cable Telecommunications Training Services Limited
- Cambridgeshire County Council
- Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust
- Camor Limited
- Capco
- Cardiff University (Main Building)
- City Hospitals Independent Commercial Enterprises Ltd
- City of Wolverhampton College
- Company X Consulting Ltd
- Consortio Security
- Cornwall Council
- Cranfield University
- Cumbria County Council
- Dover District Council
- East Riding College
- Enbarr Enterprises Limited
- Engage Technical Solutions Ltd
- Equinix
- Finning UK Limited
- Forces Fitness Limited
- Forrest Precision Engineering Company Limited
- Forward Assist Recruitment
- Gentoo Group Ltd
- Glasgow Caledonian University
- Gosport Borough Council
- Greater Manchester Police
- Herefordshire Council
- High Life Highland
- Highways England
- Hire A Hero
- Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
- Institute of Supply Chain Management
- Interserve PLC
- Kent Fire and Rescue Service
- Lancashire County Council
- Leicestershire County Council
- Level Peaks Associates
- Mace Limited
- Marsh Ltd
- Mears Group plc
- Medway Council
- Microsoft Limited
- Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust Pinderfields General Hospital
- Milbank Concrete Products Ltd
- Milton Keynes Council
- Mitie Group Plc
- Monmouthshire County Council (HQ)
- Morrissey Elite Global Group
- Network Training Partnership
- Newcastle Gateshead NHS CCG
- New Model in Technology & Engineering (NMiTE)
- NHS Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group
- Northamptonshire County Council
- Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- North East London NHS Foundation Trust
- Northern Trust
- North Lincolnshire Council
- North Wales Police
- North Yorkshire County Council
- Nottingham Forest Community Trust
- Nottinghamshire County Council
- Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service
- One to One Support Services
- Oxfordshire County Council
- PA Consulting Services Limited
- Pearson Engineering
- Peterborough City Council
- Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust
- Post Office Limited
- Public Health Wales NHS Trust
- RecruitME
- Ringway Jacobs
- Rose Builders Ltd
- Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service
- Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI)
- Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead
- Rutland County Council
- SA Group Ltd
- Salesforce UK Limited
- Scottish Engineering
- Scottish Water
- Serve and Protect CU
- SHAID
- Simpkins Edwards LLP
- Southampton City Council
- Spectra Group (UK) Limited
- St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Stoke City Football Club
- Techmodal Ltd
- Teesside University
- Telford & Wrekin Council
- The Military Mutual
- The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust
- The Rift Group
- The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
- Torfaen County Borough Council
- Torus Logistical Solutions
- Trinity Insurance Services Limited
- UK Veterans Hearing Help
- University of Leicester
- University Of Sunderland
- Veterans HQ
- Vigilance Properties Ltd
- Warwickshire County Council
- Weston College
- West Sussex County Council
- WH Management Group
- Wigan Council
- Wilkin Chapman Solicitors
- Woking Borough Council
- York St John University
- York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
