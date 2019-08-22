100 employers awarded for supporting the armed forces

100 employers are being recognised today by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for their outstanding support for the armed forces community by being awarded an Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

They will be presented with their awards on 12 November 2019 at the National Army Museum in London.

The Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards represent the highest badge of honour available to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans, and their families. The scheme continues to grow year on year with awardees doubling in the last 12 months, taking the total to 228.

Employers have won awards for initiatives such as employing veterans, supporting individuals transitioning out of the armed forces into a new career and providing flexibility for reservists. Included are 23 local authorities, 13 NHS hospitals and trusts and 29 SMEs.

The 100 winners have been recognised for their long-term commitment to the armed forces, with companies from the public and private sector achieving the top grade. Each has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, and where possible, engages with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership (CTP) to promote the recruitment of service leavers, as well as honouring individual pledges of support.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

These awards recognise the outstanding support for our armed forces from employers across Britain and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one. Regardless of size, location or sector, employing ex-forces personnel is good for business and this year we have doubled the number of awards in recognition of the fantastic support they give.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said:

Veterans make a huge contribution to businesses across the country and it’s fantastic to see a record breaking number of organisations recognised for their support. We’re working closely with businesses to help them further understand the huge value that veterans, reservists and military spouses can bring to their organisation.

Amazon UK has a dedicated Military Talent Acquisition team as well as hosting Military Insight Days. Doug Gurr, their UK Country Manager said:

We are delighted to have been awarded Gold in the UK Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, which is recognition of the huge contribution hundreds of UK ex-Service personnel make every day here at Amazon. The transferable skills of veterans and reservists are a great fit for a company made up of builders, innovators and inventors. So as we continue to invent on behalf of our customers, we hope to see more come build the future with us.

Georgina Yellowlees, Director Talent Acquisition Amazon EMEA comments:

Amazon UK are exceptionally proud to receive the ERS Gold Award in recognition of our support to the armed forces. Veterans, reservists and military spouses form an extremely important part of our ever-growing workforce. Their leadership and management skills, honed during military service, are second to none, driving our ability to keep our customer promise every day.

IED Training Solutions Ltd was set up in 2015 by two former Royal Marines and has a strong reputation in the field of risk and trauma management, drawing heavily on the team’s military training and expertise. Ian Clark the Managing Director said:

We feel honoured and incredibly proud to receive this recognition for our work and continued commitment to the Armed Forces community and supporting this community is a primary focus for IED. The company is wholly owned and operated by former full career Royal Marines and ‘the Commando Distinction’ characteristics - versatility, value, excellence - very much underpin our business strategy. As a national business which provides training and consultancy, we’re well placed to advocate the benefits of Reservists and service leavers. We believe the leadership and technical skills that military personnel develop during their service, prepare them well for career transition.

The 2019 Employer Recognition Scheme Gold award winners are: