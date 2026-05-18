It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, who died on 15 May following a tragic incident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Lance Bombardier Sullivan was born on 9 Dec 2001. She joined the Army in November 2020 attending the Army Training Centre in Pirbright before joining The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in June 2021.

Lance Bombardier Sullivan loved horses and had a natural affinity for them. She had been involved in Ceremonial Operations since joining The Troop, taking part in multiple Royal Gun Salutes in Hyde Park and Green Park. She deployed on both Op BRIDGE, the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen in 2022, and Op GOLDEN ORB for the Coronation of Their Majesties The King & Queen in 2023. She had recently qualified as an Advanced Regimental Riding Instructor and particularly enjoyed training the Military Working Horses and developing young horses, utilising her equine skill set. She also enjoyed delivering riding lessons to the Mounted Gunners within her Sub-Section and was frequently nominated to instruct the officers of The Troop. Additionally, Lance Bombardier Sullivan was routinely involved with delivering the Mounted Gunner Courses to qualify the next generation of King’s Troop soldiers for Ceremonial Operations. She was passionate about everything to do with The Troop and participated in every extra activity available including show jumping and The Troop Race.

Her Commanding Officer said:

Lance Bombardier (LBdr) Ciara Sullivan, ‘Sully’ to her friends, was to all who had the privilege of serving alongside her, a bright light in any room she entered. An immensely professional soldier and an exceptional jockey, she approached every day within The Troop with an infectious energy — the kind that lifted those around her without effort or intention — and was unfailingly present for her comrades in both the small moments and the hard ones. An outstanding soldier and a role model to many she worked with. She was fearless and gifted horsewoman, having ridden since childhood and having competed in the showjumping ring before joining the Regiment; it was this natural courage that made her always the first to volunteer to ride the most demanding of horses. Beyond her equestrian talent, she was a soldier of remarkable breadth. A skilled footballer, a dedicated presence in the gym who pushed herself and quietly brought others along with her, and someone who found cause to celebrate the smallest daily victories in those she served with. A natural leader and instructor, she won the respect of all who had the privilege of working with her, and her patient coaching has helped many Mounted Gunners within the Unit fulfil their potential. The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery has lost not only an accomplished soldier and horsewoman, but the kind of person who made the Regiment, and the world, a better place simply by being part of it. The thoughts of every member of The Troop and The Gunners are with her family at this tragic time.

Lt Gen MR Elviss CB, MBE, COMARRC and Master Gunner St James Palace:

The shock of LBdr Ciara Sullivan’s loss is profound. A fine soldier, she died doing a job she loved surrounded by people who held her in the highest regard. A dedicated, committed and highly respected junior commander; she will be sorely missed. The Royal Regiment of Artillery and the wider British Army is a lesser place without her. I could not be more sorry nor saddened by her loss and my thoughts, prayers and condolences are with her family and friends. Ubique. Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan was a brilliant young soldier who served our nation with dedication. We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by her death. My thoughts are with Ciara’s family, loved ones and colleagues at this devastating time.