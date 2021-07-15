The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014: extension of expiry date

On 15 July 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care published a consultation paper to seek views on the government’s intention to extend the expiry date of the 2014 Regulations by a further three years to 31 March 2025. This would ensure that providers who carry on regulated activities continue to be required to register with the CQC and comply with the fundamental standards. The extension will also allow time for the department to carry out a full review of the 2014 Regulations to determine whether their scope is still proportionate and ensure that regulated activities are delivered safely to a high standard.

The consultation closed on 2 September 2021. The summary of consultation responses notifies respondents of the department’s decision to seek Parliamentary approval to extend the expiry date of the 2014 Regulations.