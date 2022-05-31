The future strategy for batch testing of medicinal products in Great Britain

Batch testing is the process of confirming every batch of medicine has the correct composition through laboratory tests by the manufacturer.

The UK’s independence from the EU now means the UK can set its own regulatory policy in Great Britain on how, when and if to accept batch testing results from third countries or choose to require batch testing in the UK of products intended for the UK market.

We’re seeking views on the 4 policy options outlined in the attached consultation document, along with the practicalities of implementing them, in relation to medicines imported into Great Britain from a third country with which the UK does not have a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) on batch testing.