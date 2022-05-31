Open consultation

The future strategy for batch testing of medicinal products in Great Britain

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 May 2022

Summary

We want your views on 4 proposed options for a future policy on batch testing of medicines for Great Britain.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

Batch testing is the process of confirming every batch of medicine has the correct composition through laboratory tests by the manufacturer.

The UK’s independence from the EU now means the UK can set its own regulatory policy in Great Britain on how, when and if to accept batch testing results from third countries or choose to require batch testing in the UK of products intended for the UK market.

We’re seeking views on the 4 policy options outlined in the attached consultation document, along with the practicalities of implementing them, in relation to medicines imported into Great Britain from a third country with which the UK does not have a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) on batch testing.

Documents

The future strategy for batch testing of medicinal products in Great Britain – consultation document

HTML

The future strategy for batch testing of medicinal products in Great Britain – impact assessment

PDF, 389 KB, 34 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The future strategy for batch testing of medicinal products in Great Britain – consultation document (PDF version)

PDF, 179 KB, 30 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

medicines.goods@dhsc.gov.uk

Write to:

Medicines (Goods) Team
Department of Health and Social Care
Floor 5, 39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

Published 31 May 2022