The disclosure of industry payments to the healthcare sector

We want to seek views on the possible introduction of new secondary legislation to place a duty on manufacturers and commercial suppliers of medicines, devices and borderline substances to report details of the payments and other benefits they provide to healthcare professionals and organisations.

This consultation aims to address the second part of recommendation 8 contained in the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety (IMMDS) Review, regarding real and perceived conflicts of interest in the health system. Gathering views through the consultation is an important step in the development of policies in this area.

The proposals will enable respondents to share views on:

the information they would need to provide

recipients in scope

payments that would potentially need to be reported

timing and content of reporting

The consultation also seeks views on alternatives to regulation.