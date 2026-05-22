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Open consultation

Strengthening the regulation of commercial sunbeds in England

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 May 2026

Summary

This consultation seeks views on proposals to introduce new safeguards using powers under the Sunbeds Act in England.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

Evidence shows that using sunbeds is linked to an increased risk of skin cancer and other health problems. While existing legislation prohibits the use of commercial sunbeds by children and young people under the age of 18 (under 18s), reports suggest that this prohibition is not being adhered to, with under 18s using commercial sunbeds.

This consultation seeks views on proposals that aim to strengthen protections for sunbed users, particularly for young people and those most vulnerable to harm caused by ultraviolet (UV) exposure. The proposals will promote responsible practices among businesses providing use of sunbed services.

The Department of Health and Social Care would like to understand the impact of these proposals on users, businesses and local authorities.

Documents

Strengthening the regulation of commercial sunbeds in England - consultation document

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Published 22 May 2026

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