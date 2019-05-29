Second consultation on the review of standards for older passenger ships

This second consultation on the review of technical requirements applicable to UK Domestic Passenger Vessels “Grandfather Rights” seeks your views on the proposals as revised since the first consultation.These requirements are intended to be applied retrospectively to the Domestic Passenger Fleet.

This consultation runs from 29th May to 10th July 2019.

Your views are sought on the proposals as revised which are outlined in the consultation document. The following draft documents implement these revised proposals and are included for your reference.

Draft statutory instrument

Draft MSN 1699 amendment 3 - main body

Draft MSN 1699 amendment 3 - technical annex

Draft MSN 1670 amendment 1

Draft MGN.

The first consultation on the results of the review of standards for older UK passenger ships has been concluded.