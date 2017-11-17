Open consultation
Revised requirements for radiological protection: emergency preparedness and response
- From:
- Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, Ministry of Defence, and Health and Safety Executive
- Part of:
- Radioactive and nuclear substances and waste
- Published:
- 5 October 2017
Summary
We're consulting on how to transpose the emergency preparedness elements of the Basic Safety Standards Directive 2013 (BSSD 2013).
This consultation closes at
Consultation description
This consultation is relevant to those working with radiological material, in particular where an emergency as a result of that work might have an impact on the public.
Emergency planners working in local authorities will also have an interest in the topics on which we are consulting.
This is a joint consultation between BEIS, HSE and MOD.
Documents
Revised requirements for radiological protection: emergency preparedness and response
PDF, 1.18MB, 69 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Impact Assessment
PDF, 1000KB, 25 pages
Regulatory Triage Assessment
PDF, 149KB, 11 pages
Ways to respond
or
Email to:
Write to:
Nuclear Resilience Team
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
1 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0ET
Document information
Published: 5 October 2017