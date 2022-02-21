Provider Selection Regime: supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations

The proposed Provider Selection Regime will be a new set of rules replacing the existing procurement rules for arranging healthcare services in England. The proposed rules will be introduced by regulations made under the Health and Care Bill.

This consultation builds on the engagement and consultation activity which NHS England has undertaken over the past 3 years. It aims to build on the consensus achieved from NHS England’s consultation on proposals previously set out for the Provider Selection Regime, and does not repeat or reopen that consultation.

This supplementary consultation seeks views from respondents to help develop the regulations for the Provider Selection Regime.