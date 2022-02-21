Open consultation

Provider Selection Regime: supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations

Department of Health and Social Care
21 February 2022

Summary

The Provider Selection Regime is a proposed new set of rules that will govern the arrangement of healthcare services in England.

Consultation description

The proposed Provider Selection Regime will be a new set of rules replacing the existing procurement rules for arranging healthcare services in England. The proposed rules will be introduced by regulations made under the Health and Care Bill.

This consultation builds on the engagement and consultation activity which NHS England has undertaken over the past 3 years. It aims to build on the consensus achieved from NHS England’s consultation on proposals previously set out for the Provider Selection Regime, and does not repeat or reopen that consultation.

This supplementary consultation seeks views from respondents to help develop the regulations for the Provider Selection Regime.

Provider Selection Regime: supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations

Preview of proposals for the Provider Selection Regime

Further questions on establishing the Provider Selection Regime for decision-making bodies and providers

Privacy notice: consultation on the Provider Selection Regime

