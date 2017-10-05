Consultation outcome

Proposed reduction in scope of the Official Statistic Annual population Survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain

Ministry of Defence
5 October 2017
7 November 2017, see all updates
This consultation has concluded

Consultation outcome: amendment to the 'Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain' official statistic

The outcome of this consultation is available in the document above.

We are now seeking external users’ views on reducing the scope of the Official Statistic ‘Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain’.

The Official Statistic ‘Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain’ presents annual estimates on the size and socio-demographic characteristics of UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain (GB), compiled using responses provided in the annual population survey (APS), produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the scope of this publication as outlined in the consultation document.

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.gov.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics Health
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

Published: 5 October 2017

Updated: 7 November 2017

