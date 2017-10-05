Consultation outcome
Proposed reduction in scope of the Official Statistic Annual population Survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
The outcome of this consultation is available in the document above.
Original consultation
Summary
We are now seeking external users’ views on reducing the scope of the Official Statistic ‘Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain’.
This consultation ran from
to
Consultation description
The Official Statistic ‘Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain’ presents annual estimates on the size and socio-demographic characteristics of UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain (GB), compiled using responses provided in the annual population survey (APS), produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the scope of this publication as outlined in the consultation document.
Ways to respond
If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:
By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.gov.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics Health
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
Documents
Document information
Published: 5 October 2017
Updated: 7 November 2017
- Added consultation outcome.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence