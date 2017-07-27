Consultation outcome
Proposed cessation of the UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway Official statistic
One response was received, from The Royal British Legion, during the consultation period objecting to the proposed cessation. Taking into account the feedback received, the decision has been taken to cease the publication of this Official Statistic. More details and a summary of feedback are provided in the outcome document.
We are seeking external users’ views on ceasing the UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway Official Statistic
The Ministry of Defence currently publishes the UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway Official Statistics, on a bi-annual basis.
This bi-annual bulletin provides summary statistics covering numbers of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) personnel in recovery including the outcomes of personnel when they leave recovery (remain in service or leave the services). It also presents the numbers of WIS personnel who took part in recovery courses.
The reasons for the proposed change can be found in the consultation document.
If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:
By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
Published: 27 July 2017
Updated: 4 December 2017
