Consultation outcome

Proposed cessation of the UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway Official statistic

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
27 July 2017
Last updated:
4 December 2017, see all updates
This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Consultation outcome

PDF, 112KB, 1 page

Detail of outcome

One response was received, from The Royal British Legion, during the consultation period objecting to the proposed cessation. Taking into account the feedback received, the decision has been taken to cease the publication of this Official Statistic. More details and a summary of feedback are provided in the outcome document.

Original consultation

Summary

We are seeking external users’ views on ceasing the UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway Official Statistic

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

The Ministry of Defence currently publishes the UK armed forces recovery capability: wounded, injured and sick in the recovery pathway Official Statistics, on a bi-annual basis.

This bi-annual bulletin provides summary statistics covering numbers of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) personnel in recovery including the outcomes of personnel when they leave recovery (remain in service or leave the services). It also presents the numbers of WIS personnel who took part in recovery courses.

The reasons for the proposed change can be found in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

Documents

Consultation document

PDF, 124KB

Document information

Published: 27 July 2017

Updated: 4 December 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added consultation outcome.
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence