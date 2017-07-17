Consultation outcome
Proposed cessation of the Ministry of Defence’s military aid to civil authorities
The Ministry of Defence currently publishes military aid to civil authorities on an annual basis. We are now seeking external users’ views on ceasing publication.
This consultation ran from
to
This is an annual publication that provides information on the number of vessels boarded by the Royal Navy Fishery Protection Squadron (RN FPS) within British fishery limits, and the number of court convictions and financial administration penalties (FAPs) issued as a result of the boardings.
We are proposing to cease production of this publication for a number of reasons which are outlined in the consultation document.
Published: 17 July 2017
Updated: 14 September 2017
From: Ministry of Defence