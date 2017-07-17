Consultation outcome

Proposed cessation of the Ministry of Defence’s military aid to civil authorities

Ministry of Defence
17 July 2017
14 September 2017, see all updates
The Ministry of Defence currently publishes military aid to civil authorities on an annual basis. We are now seeking external users’ views on ceasing publication.

This is an annual publication that provides information on the number of vessels boarded by the Royal Navy Fishery Protection Squadron (RN FPS) within British fishery limits, and the number of court convictions and financial administration penalties (FAPs) issued as a result of the boardings.

We are proposing to cease production of this publication for a number of reasons which are outlined in the consultation document.

If you have any comments on the proposed changes, these can be submitted by either email or post:

Email: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk

Defence Statistics (WDS)
Ministry of Defence
Floor 3 Zone M
Main Building
Horse Guards Avenue
London, SW1A 2HB

From: Ministry of Defence