Defence Statistics propose to cease production of the ‘Annual tracking of Afghanistan very seriously injured/seriously injured UK operational casualties’ Official Statistic bulletin.

This has been proposed due to a drop off in the number of casualties sustained in Afghanistan, a fall in the number of personnel receiving specialist care and a perceived reduction of interest for the report from inside and outside the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ). Please note that the MOD will continue to monitor the healthcare of the personnel very seriously injured (VSI) and seriously injured (SI) in Afghanistan.

Ways to respond:

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send them:

By email to: DefStrat-Stat-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.uk

By post to: